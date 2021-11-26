Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 734,259 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.10% of ConocoPhillips worth $86,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.2% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.6% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,623 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $74.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COP. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

