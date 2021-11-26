Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 272.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 391,418 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $110,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $326.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

