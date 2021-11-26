Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,643 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $56,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $31,891,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $63.48 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

