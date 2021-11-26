Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 10,567 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,196,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,567 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $66,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

CMCSA stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.