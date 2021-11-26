Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 16,289 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,289 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $57,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 295.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

