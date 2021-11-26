Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 3,831 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.5% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PayPal worth $170,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $188.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

