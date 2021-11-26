Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 8,666 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 3.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $360,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,399,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $341.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.29. The stock has a market cap of $948.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

