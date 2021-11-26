ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $70.32

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.32 and last traded at $70.32, with a volume of 821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MANT. Bank of America cut shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.75.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 659.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 516.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 73,781 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

