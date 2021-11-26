MANTRA DAO Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $76.74 million and $15.73 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00044630 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00234292 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

OM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

