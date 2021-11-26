Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 136,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,657,209 shares.The stock last traded at $18.69 and had previously closed at $19.57.

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

