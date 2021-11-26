Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPFRF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Mapfre alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.