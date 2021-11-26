Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,936 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 121.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,732,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,867,000 after buying an additional 2,047,090 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 79.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 80,764 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 690,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 52,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 129,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

NYSE:MRO opened at $16.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

