Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading 8.4% Higher

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s stock price traded up 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.90 and last traded at $40.27. 7,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,727,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion and a PE ratio of 39.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 43,659 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $11,928,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $4,269,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

