Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Stock Price Down 4%

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) shares traded down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98. 528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marimaca Copper from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33.

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the exploration and development of base and precious metal projects principally in Chile. It focuses in the operation of SCM Berta, Marimaca and Ivan, Celeste and Llancahue projects. The company was founded by Michael D. Philpot and Alan J. Stephens on September 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

