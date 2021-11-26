Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Markel accounts for about 4.9% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.94% of Markel worth $153,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Markel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 9.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 14.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,931,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 182.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MKL traded down $29.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,249.75. 534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,108. Markel Co. has a one year low of $942.44 and a one year high of $1,343.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,270.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,240.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

