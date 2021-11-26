Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 4.6% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,014,743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after purchasing an additional 125,286 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $522,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $304,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

NYSE:NSC traded down $8.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.92. 9,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $226.09 and a 1 year high of $296.06. The company has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.