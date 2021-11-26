Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 659 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 3.5% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP traded down $7.89 on Friday, hitting $238.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,562. The company has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $247.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

