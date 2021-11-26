Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce sales of $3.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the highest is $4.04 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $13.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.31 billion to $20.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott International.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 45.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Marriott International by 7.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,039 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $990,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MAR stock opened at $157.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.18. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.99 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.