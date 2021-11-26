Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce sales of $3.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the highest is $4.04 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $13.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.31 billion to $20.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 45.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Marriott International by 7.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,039 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $990,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR stock opened at $157.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.18. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.99 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.