Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises approximately 1.8% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,223,000 after purchasing an additional 531,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,354 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after buying an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock traded down $11.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $411.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,039. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.18 and a 1-year high of $435.62. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.08.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.