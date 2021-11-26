Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up approximately 1.8% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $11.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $411.73. 579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,039. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.18 and a fifty-two week high of $435.62.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.08.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.