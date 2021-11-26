Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.24

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$10.24 and last traded at C$10.37, with a volume of 175030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRE shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.86.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$826.17 million and a P/E ratio of 9.50.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$897.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martinrea International Inc. will post 1.5959777 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,686,560. Also, Director Terrence Lyons bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at C$85,995. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $129,987.

About Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.