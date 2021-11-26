Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Position Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,847 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of Masimo worth $20,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $285.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.25. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.83, for a total value of $2,531,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,389 shares of company stock valued at $39,598,928. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

