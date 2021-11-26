Master Contract Token One Day Volume Tops $77,908.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $77,908.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.75 or 0.07516192 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00086852 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00118702 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

