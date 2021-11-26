Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 686,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 12.6% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock traded down $17.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.69. The company had a trading volume of 83,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.89 and a 200 day moving average of $359.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.38 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,646 shares of company stock valued at $127,575,078 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.