Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Match Group reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $3.74 on Friday, reaching $133.67. 2,490,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,517. Match Group has a 12-month low of $129.68 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.20.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 80,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Match Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,298,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,873,000 after acquiring an additional 997,550 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

