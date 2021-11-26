McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

Several research firms have commented on MCFE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.38. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McAfee will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.44%.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $11,840,981.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in McAfee by 64,071.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in McAfee by 76.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McAfee in the third quarter valued at $36,482,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McAfee by 713.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McAfee by 12,793.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,420 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

