McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

MKC stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average of $85.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,201,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,362,000 after acquiring an additional 95,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

