Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

