Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Holdings Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,146 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.33% of Medpace worth $20,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 118.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 249,531 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $39,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 23.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,458,000 after purchasing an additional 53,873 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.8% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,159,000 after purchasing an additional 48,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,472,000 after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $214.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.63. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.52 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,176,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total value of $2,307,357.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,637,291.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,405 shares of company stock worth $7,806,361. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

