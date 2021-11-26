megaBONK (MBONK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,213.00

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, megaBONK has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. megaBONK has a total market cap of $214,712.33 and $8,213.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00044480 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.00 or 0.00233141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About megaBONK

MBONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

