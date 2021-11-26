Megacoin (MEC) Trading Up 35.4% This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $214,383.48 and $83.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.85 or 0.00358526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,748,759 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

