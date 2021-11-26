MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock Position Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of MeiraGTx worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MeiraGTx by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MeiraGTx by 26.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 56,431 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MeiraGTx by 26.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $18.88 on Friday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $839.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 391.81% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $520,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,841. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

