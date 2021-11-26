Melon (MLN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.43 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Melon coin can currently be bought for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00045374 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.72 or 0.00236056 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Melon Profile

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

