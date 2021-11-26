Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $148.25

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 148.25 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 151.70 ($1.98), with a volume of 2127691 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.80 ($2.10).

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 229.50 ($3.00).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 284.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

In other news, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £11,060.70 ($14,450.88).

Melrose Industries Company Profile (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.