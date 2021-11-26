Meme (MEME) Price Hits $409.51 on Major Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.09 or 0.00342130 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00014964 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00011588 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005453 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00013842 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

