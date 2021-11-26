Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Reaches $0.0338 on Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $290.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.07 or 0.00339422 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00014979 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011725 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005346 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00013737 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

