MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,254.22

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1,254.22 and last traded at $1,263.78, with a volume of 16667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,273.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,016.93.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,578.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,586.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 805.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.