Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.73.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th.

NYSE MRK opened at $82.28 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $207.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

