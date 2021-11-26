MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $254.00

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $254.00 and last traded at $254.00, with a volume of 65 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.06.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

