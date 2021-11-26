MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $232.80

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.80 and traded as high as $242.05. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $240.33, with a volume of 27 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.75.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

