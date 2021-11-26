Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.75.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.
Shares of MRCY stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.43. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $88.96.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
