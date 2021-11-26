Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.43. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

