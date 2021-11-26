Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.27 million.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

VIVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Meridian Bioscience worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

