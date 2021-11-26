Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.06

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 7700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $501.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,814,000 after purchasing an additional 820,618 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,299,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,542,000 after purchasing an additional 293,697 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 44.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,206,000 after purchasing an additional 64,216 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,020,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 175,084 shares during the period.
About Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
