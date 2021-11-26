Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.06

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 7700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $501.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.44.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 348,653.50% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,814,000 after purchasing an additional 820,618 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,299,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,542,000 after purchasing an additional 293,697 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 44.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,206,000 after purchasing an additional 64,216 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,020,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 175,084 shares during the period.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

