Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL.U) Shares Up 0.2%

Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL.U)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.96. 5,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.