Metronome (MET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $596,882.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $5.46 or 0.00009942 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $67.85 million and approximately $596,882.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metronome has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00073720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00097669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.89 or 0.07449910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,879.09 or 0.99940235 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,600,452 coins and its circulating supply is 12,428,258 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

