MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Position Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.33% of MGIC Investment worth $15,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at $19,040,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,019 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 54.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,175,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 416,493 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $15.14 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

