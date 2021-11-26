MIB Coin Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 36% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $495,413.58 and $44.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00101546 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00017267 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006213 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 436,310,971 coins and its circulating supply is 159,009,043 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

