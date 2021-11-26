Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s Largest Position

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,170 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.1% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.8% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $337.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $209.11 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

