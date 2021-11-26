Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,764 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $162,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $337.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.00. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $209.11 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

