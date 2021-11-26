Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.7% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,352,000 after buying an additional 33,621 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 107,504 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,346,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $337.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.98 and a 200-day moving average of $289.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $209.11 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

